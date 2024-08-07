Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $381,000 Stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Trust Bancorp

In related news, EVP David Andrew Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.27 per share, for a total transaction of $322,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,011 shares of company stock worth $645,881. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CTBI opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $823.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $92.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

