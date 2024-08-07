Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $528,000 Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCSC. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, EVP Shana C. Smith sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $107,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ScanSource news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $59,216.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,689.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shana C. Smith sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $107,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,274 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,947. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

