Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 4,104.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 110.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 54,918 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth $13,076,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,569.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 43,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 40,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $14,980,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 76,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.12.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

