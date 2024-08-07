Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $172,000 in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 779,969 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,790,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

In related news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $807,209.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,597,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,869.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,547,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,640,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 89,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $807,209.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,597,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,869.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $3,922,040 over the last 90 days. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $947.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

