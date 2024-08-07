Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,578,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,001,000 after acquiring an additional 303,501 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 3,398.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 244,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 237,255 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,858,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 869.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 81,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 73,116 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 339,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 42,308 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HMN opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

HMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

