Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLG. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Stock Down 6.9 %

NYSE KLG opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84. WK Kellogg Co has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.83 million. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

WK Kellogg Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

