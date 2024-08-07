Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 807,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164,392 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.10 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.46.

AAN stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $316.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.91 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.29%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

