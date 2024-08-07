Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,830 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 54,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 51,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,175,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,051,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,167,215.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 51,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,175,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,051,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,167,215.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $2,455,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 451,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,090,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 134,526 shares of company stock worth $2,611,884 and sold 214,243 shares worth $5,029,887. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

Shares of AESI opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.56. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

