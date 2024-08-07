Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.11% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 181,062 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 293.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 35.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Granite Point Mortgage Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently -8.66%.

In related news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $83,243.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.85 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

