Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,097 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,294 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,914 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75,717 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 421,043 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 57,368 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 159.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,980 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 56,495 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,551 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,657,000 after acquiring an additional 49,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,780 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 39,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $470.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.58 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

