Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 388 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $750.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Sarah Payne sold 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $351,116.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $305,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $351,116.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSII shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HSII

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.