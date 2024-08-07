Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5,668 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 415.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 712.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSE opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.60. Trinseo PLC has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by $0.13. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 905.55% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently -0.19%.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

