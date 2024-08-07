Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $284,000 Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVT. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 899.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4,944.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVT stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.00, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

