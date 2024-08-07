Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 1,246.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michelle Kennedy sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $32,432.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Price Performance

NYSE:MOV opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $31.44.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $136.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 78.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MOV

About Movado Group

(Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.