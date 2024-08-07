Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

PEG has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PEG opened at $78.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.64. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $215,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30,469 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after acquiring an additional 455,693 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,331,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,584,000 after acquiring an additional 259,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,827 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

