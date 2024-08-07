Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PEG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.17.

NYSE PEG opened at $78.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $81.89. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average is $68.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,805,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6,330.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 73,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

