Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Johnson Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Johnson Outdoors’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

JOUT opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.44 million, a P/E ratio of 77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $172.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.14 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.