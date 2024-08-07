Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Issued By HC Wainwright

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.99) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.00). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BBIO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

