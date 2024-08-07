Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Issued By Zacks Research

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pentair in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

NYSE:PNR opened at $82.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.53.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 64.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 123,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 47,996 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Pentair by 24.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

