Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.
Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX
Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance
NYSE FCX opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 710.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 77.5% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.
About Freeport-McMoRan
Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Freeport-McMoRan
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Medical Technology Stock Benefits from Rising Acute Care Demand
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 High-ROIC Stocks to Watch During a Market Sell-Off
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- AI-Powered Lending Stock Surges on Rate Cut Hopes
Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.