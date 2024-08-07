Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:FCX)

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

NYSE FCX opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 710.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 77.5% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

