Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. Cut by Analyst (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Trisura Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

TSU has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.00.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$41.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.81. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.75.

In related news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.16, for a total value of C$118,048.00. In other Trisura Group news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.16, for a total transaction of C$118,048.00. Also, Director David Charles Scotland sold 42,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.85, for a total value of C$1,777,186.88. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

