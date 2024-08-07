Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Raised by Zacks Research

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yelp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

YELP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Yelp Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE YELP opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $180,494.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,108.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $978,413.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 167,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,069.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $180,494.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,108.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,590 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in shares of Yelp by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 68,925 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Yelp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,150 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Yelp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,994,129 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $94,402,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Yelp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,121 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

