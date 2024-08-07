Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Issued By Roth Capital

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cinemark from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of CNK opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 414.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth $208,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

