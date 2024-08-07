Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Issued By William Blair

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Ameresco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $52.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $7,170,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 255,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 126,204 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at about $12,065,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 35.4% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 142,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.