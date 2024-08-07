Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Tactile Systems Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 13.9 %

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $312.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.18. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $21.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 37,813 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,187,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 317,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 242,413 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tactile Systems Technology

In other news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,600.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.