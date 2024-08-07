Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:MLM)

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will earn $5.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.81. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $22.86 per share.

MLM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $544.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $554.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.73. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 49,790.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,869,000 after purchasing an additional 59,749 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

