Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. The company had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $607.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 37.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 537,822 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 187,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 64.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 444,433 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

