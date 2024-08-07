Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. Lowered by Desjardins (TSE:T)

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on TELUS from C$24.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.58.

Shares of T opened at C$22.50 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$20.04 and a 12-month high of C$25.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. The stock has a market cap of C$33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 288.46%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

