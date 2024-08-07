Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.91.

Shares of QLYS opened at $137.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys has a 52-week low of $131.00 and a 52-week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $291,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $291,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,450 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,504 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Qualys by 9.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 809,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,365,000 after purchasing an additional 72,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Qualys by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Qualys by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,743,000 after purchasing an additional 169,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Qualys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

