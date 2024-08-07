Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Westpark Capital

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Westpark Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Get Qualys alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Qualys

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $137.10 on Monday. Qualys has a 1-year low of $131.00 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.54.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $291,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,450. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 10.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,771,000 after acquiring an additional 139,897 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.