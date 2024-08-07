QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Major Shareholder Sells $7,134,560.70 in Stock

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $7,134,560.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,724,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,294,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 164,877 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $6,448,339.47.

On Monday, July 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 158,090 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $6,141,796.50.

On Friday, July 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 103,926 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $4,058,310.30.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $8,368,106.04.

On Monday, July 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 135,241 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $4,775,359.71.

On Friday, July 19th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $2,239,500.32.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 69,637 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $2,424,063.97.

On Monday, July 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $2,954,027.90.

On Friday, July 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 57,253 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,852,134.55.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $733,895.10.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $84.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $44.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.15. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 65.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $613.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,879,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,906,000 after buying an additional 37,733 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 980,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,231,000 after acquiring an additional 683,637 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,961,000 after acquiring an additional 536,492 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 776,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,241,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 33.4% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 610,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,285,000 after purchasing an additional 152,769 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

About QuidelOrtho



QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

