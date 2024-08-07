Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Ranger Energy Services has a payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of RNGR opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

In other news, CFO Melissa Cougle acquired 7,500 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

