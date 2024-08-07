Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Rathbones Group Stock Down 0.9 %
LON RAT opened at GBX 1,808 ($23.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3,549.02, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.66. Rathbones Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,436 ($18.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,005 ($25.62). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,758.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,665.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42.
