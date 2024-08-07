Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Rathbones Group Stock Down 0.9 %

LON RAT opened at GBX 1,808 ($23.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3,549.02, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.66. Rathbones Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,436 ($18.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,005 ($25.62). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,758.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,665.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

