Raymond Dwek Sells 5,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $1,626,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $321.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $343.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 82.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,837,000 after purchasing an additional 436,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $100,519,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $97,316,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,152,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

