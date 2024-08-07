Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on RXRX. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,312.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $104,968.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,186,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,903,992.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $26,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,312.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,235 shares of company stock worth $1,654,400 in the last 90 days. 15.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

