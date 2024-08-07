Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 on August 27th

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Reinsurance Group of America has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $22.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 2.5 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $197.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.16. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $135.07 and a 1-year high of $227.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.64.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

