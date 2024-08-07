Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Oppenheimer

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 233.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $12.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 432,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,052 shares of company stock worth $988,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,070,000 after buying an additional 1,165,282 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,936,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,356,000 after buying an additional 1,051,082 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,710,000 after buying an additional 1,604,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,789,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after buying an additional 447,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

