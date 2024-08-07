Relx (NYSE:RELX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSE RELX opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $47.42.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Relx by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,813,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,705 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $21,983,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 185.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 434,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,842,000 after buying an additional 399,101 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $12,255,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

