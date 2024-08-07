Relx (NYSE:RELX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Relx Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE RELX opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $47.42.
Relx Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.
About Relx
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
