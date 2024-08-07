Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.20 on September 17th

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2034 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.
Rentokil Initial has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rentokil Initial to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RTO opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $39.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
