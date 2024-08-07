Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.20 on September 17th

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2034 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Rentokil Initial has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rentokil Initial to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of NYSE RTO opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $39.62.

RTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

