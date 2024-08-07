Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Krystal Biotech, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KRYS. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.63.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $178.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.89 and a 200-day moving average of $164.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.51 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $93.95 and a 52 week high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

