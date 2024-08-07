Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.56

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $1.95. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 11,284 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 million, a PE ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 0.20.
Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 116.42%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.
Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.
