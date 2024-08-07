ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RMD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut ResMed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.70.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $218.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $225.68. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,726 shares of company stock worth $16,843,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in ResMed by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

