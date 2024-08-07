RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.
RGC Resources Stock Performance
RGCO stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $201.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14.
RGC Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RGC Resources
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Lucid Group Stock Gains Traction, But Its Stock Price Won’t
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Promising Small-Cap AI Stocks for the Next Market Rally
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why AST SpaceMobile Stock is a Must-Watch in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.