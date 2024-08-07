Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.

Shares of RYTM opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.04. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.77.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.26% and a negative net margin of 297.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $68,438.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 3,984 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,264.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $1,154.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $68,438.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,160 shares of company stock worth $1,042,210 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 513.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

