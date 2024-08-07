Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Richardson Electronics to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33.

Insider Activity at Richardson Electronics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 21,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $223,299.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RELL shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Richardson Electronics in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RELL

About Richardson Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.