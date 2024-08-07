RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $36.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RNG. UBS Group upped their target price on RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on RingCentral from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

RingCentral Price Performance

RNG opened at $33.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $39.15.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,553,827.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $55,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,869 shares of company stock valued at $762,165. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 36,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

