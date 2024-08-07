Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $615.42 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010012 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,046.93 or 0.99505109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007959 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011808 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00121563 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $697.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.