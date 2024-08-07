Robert Oshaughnessy Sells 28,993 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $123.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.66. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $135.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Norges Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,960,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $68,985,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,623 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 219,609 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 733,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,511,000 after purchasing an additional 212,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

