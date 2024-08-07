Robert W. Baird Raises Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $54.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s current price.

Get Fluor alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FLR

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE:FLR opened at $46.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.