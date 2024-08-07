Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $246.26

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $246.26 and last traded at $246.26, with a volume of 1928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.17.

The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total transaction of $76,144.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,833 shares in the company, valued at $469,944.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 17.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

